If you walk into a place you’re not supposed to be with enough confidence and gall, generally nobody will bother you. As proof, look at this man who casually strolled into an Australian repair shop and stole a car.

According to the Queensland Police, at around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 28, a man walked into the shop during normal work hours, presumably to scope out the cars.

The surveillance video shows him shopping around for a target (in flip-flops and shorts, I might add, the go-to outfit for a heist) before deciding on a lovely red Holden Commodore sedan.

From the video, he gets into the car and apparently locks it. And then the guy just drives away. Employees are not able to open the doors and stop him. Nobody could do shit about it.

The Queensland Police called the incident a “brazen theft” and they’re totally right. That is the correct adjective for this situation. They’ve asked anyone with information to come forward.

After watching the video, I can only think of that quote from Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince that goes, “...anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve.”

(h/t to Andrew!)