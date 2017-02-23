GIF GIF via Donut Media

Road Atlanta is one of the most legendary tracks in the country, with fast turns nestled among picturesque trees and hills. Once a year, it hosts one of North America’s most grueling endurance races, Petit Le Mans. It’s the perfect place to unleash a train of pro drifters to coat the countryside in a layer of burnt rubber.



Here’s Chris Forsberg, Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ryan Tuerck of Drift Alliance turning tires into smoke in the best way possible: in beautifully executed tandem drifts.



Advertisement

At one point, four cars join together to get sideways together in perfect harmony. It’s enough to bring a single tear of joy rolling down one cheek of my face.



The trio was there are part of the massive music and motorsports festival Gridlife, where many, many people got to drift Road Atlanta’s road course. Drift here more often, please!

