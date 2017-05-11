We launched the What Car Should You Buy? series in an effort to give real people car buying advice. One of the most common comments in these posts, other than “This person should just buy a Miata!”, is “So what did they actually buy?”

Well, to be honest, getting folks to follow up and spill the beans took a lot of effort. In fact, we had to threaten a few of them that we would sneak into their garage at night and swap their brand new ride with one of David’s broken Jeeps. Thankfully, a few happy readers did get back to us with some updates.

Here is an update on whether or not people actually listened to the odd mix of a professional car shopper, various bad decision makers, and complete loons.

Andrew was one of our earliest subjects. He’s an Air Force Pilot who was in search for something fun for the weekend.