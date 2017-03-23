These One-Line Drawings Of Cars Are So Incredibly LovelyJason TorchinskyToday 2:45pmFiled to: Art CarsCar DrawingCar Design2819EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Have you ever done a contour drawing? I love them. Basically, you do a drawing without lifting your pen. You’re capturing edges, gesture, line. I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen ones done as beautifully as this series of car one-line drawings by the French art duo, Differantly. Advertisement I’m not going to say much here. I don’t need to. Just look at these.First, a Corvette.At the other extreme, a Niva:And, of course:This one needs about, oh, 1.2something gigawatts:Nissan was smart enough to commission the team:An American classic:Damn, these are fantastic.Recommended StoriesFour Strokes In Four Strokes: A Contest!Have Some Interesting Car-Drawing Tips From A Guy Who Drew Dick TracyWelcome To SketchBattle, The Fight Club Of Car DesignJason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right now