Have you ever done a contour drawing? I love them. Basically, you do a drawing without lifting your pen. You’re capturing edges, gesture, line. I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen ones done as beautifully as this series of car one-line drawings by the French art duo, Differantly.

I’m not going to say much here. I don’t need to. Just look at these.

First, a Corvette.

At the other extreme, a Niva:

And, of course:

This one needs about, oh, 1.2something gigawatts:

Nissan was smart enough to commission the team:

An American classic:

Damn, these are fantastic.