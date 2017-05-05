If you’ve driven anywhere in the United States, then you’re aware of how bad our roads are. Potholes, cracks and structurally deficient bridges all increase our travel times and cause extra wear on our vehicles. Part of the reason for this lies in the materials used in our infrastructure—but scientists have some new ideas on how to improve them.
These New Road Materials Could Patch Our Garbage Infrastructure And Improve Gas Mileage
