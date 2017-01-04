These Eighties Motorsport Highlights Make You Want To Grow A Rad 'Stache And Jump BigfootStef SchraderToday 1:02pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayHOTDMonster TrucksSunday Sunday SundayDrag Racingmud boggingmotocross616EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via DiggerFanJSB Don’t wait until Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! to watch this epic retro highlight reel of monster trucks, insane dragsters, dirt bikes, chaos, destruction and all that is right with the world. It’s so rad that I just grew a Miami Vice ‘stache just thinking about it. This collection of too awesome to believe clips comes from the U.S. Hot Rod Association, the group that made monster trucks a household name. They didn’t just do monster trucks, though, as you can see from this collection of other incredible stadium-based motorsports, such as mud bogging and pulling. Advertisement Live at the Super Ultra Mega Crush Dome of Greater East Computer Screen! They’ll sell you the whole seat, but you’re only going to need the edge. [H/T BangShift!]Mud is our aesthetic. The First Monster Trucks Were Made By A Rocket Fuel CompanyThese Unbelievable Saves Will Convince You Monster Trucks Are AmazingThe Story Behind Grave Digger, The Monster Truck Everybody's Heard OfStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply61 repliesLeave a reply