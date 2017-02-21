I know, I know: it looks like the Aston Martin is wearing lipstick, or is perhaps dressing up like a vampire for Halloween. But that’s nothing new, and the look is a lot more classy now than it was before.

These are the new Aston Martin V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions, created to celebrate the Aston Martin and Red Bull Formula One partnership. You can get them with the V8 or the V12. And they can be signed by Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, if you care about that sort of thing.

Don’t expect any engine upgrades, though. Just new visuals. Like that dark blue. A carbon fiber splitter, diffuser, grille and side strakes. Red lipstick. Yellow brake calipers. Y’know, the Red Bull colors.

The painted grille is likely also a throwback to 1950s Aston Martins, where painting a grille was fashionable and cool.

Painting the lips isn’t a new thing for modern Aston Martins, either. The V8 Vantage N430 came with either a yellow mouth or a red one, too. But the N430 also had painted pillars and wing mirrors, which I found to be too much.

Pictured: Aston Martin V8 Vantage N430

The Red Bull Racing Editions are a lot less tacky and more tasteful.



No pricing was announced—you have to ask Aston Martin for that—but if you’re a big enough F1 fan I suppose these are good souvenirs? Thanks, but I think I’ll just stick with a t-shirt.

Here’s my imagined version of it.

