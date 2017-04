I’m sure at the time, it was terrible being in these situations. But now you can laugh about them over a beer. Or a glass of wine. Or whatever.

Just Keep Driving (dartingd)

Just because you stopped doesn’t mean other drivers will.

Read more!

Nothing And Nowhere (Eshameh)

They see me rollin’.

Read more!

New Relationship (Arbitrary and Capricious)

This is the stuff from which life partnerships are made.

Read more!

Classic Mini (gotlightsaber)

Always carry extra fuel.

Read more!

Before And After (Aaron)

Well, at least you have a story now.

Read more!

Burnout (Lokiparts)

You mean AWD cars don’t do burnouts?

Read more!

Heat (LegsMalone)

Drive, sit, cool. Rinse and repeat.

Read more!

The XJ That Got Away (Beeramid Scheme)

Sorry about the car, buddy.

Read more!

Bad Things Happen In... Fives (norsairius)

Hindsight is 20/20.

Read more!

RV Problems (Pibbs says once you go Swede)

The most nightmarish of car troubles.

Read more!

Axeman (Jumbojeepman)

You must have been relieved when the cell phone was invented.

Read more!

Enterprise (Green Knight)

Filed under: rental stories.

Read more!

Rockin’ Van (Pepperz)

Jankiness pays sometimes.

Read more!