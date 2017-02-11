These Are Porsche’s Picks For Its Rarest Factory ModelsAlanis King31 minutes agoFiled to: porscheporsche 911 turbo sporsche 924 carrera gtsporsche 911 gt1porsche 911 sc/rsporsche 356 america roadster52EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Porsche on YouTube You, like many others, probably spend a lot of time drooling over Porsches—new Porsches, old Porsches, rare Porsches, modified Porsches and the whole lot of them. If that’s true, you may also have an idea of which ones are the hardest to get your hands on. These are Porsche’s picks for that title. Advertisement This recent Porsche video counts down the manufacturer’s choices for its top-five rarest factory models, straight from the company’s historical archives. We won’t ruin the videofor you, but the top model on Porsche’s rundown has an original list price of $4,600. If only time machines existed, right?The video gives an informative, quick rundown of each of the models and their respective production counts, as well as what lands them on this list. So, next time your friends tell you that the likely un-drivable flower planter of a Porsche 914 is “totally the rarest because ‘Queen Bey’ sat on it,” just show them this.Recommended StoriesThe 2017 Porsche 911 GTS Is A Supercar-Slaying Parts Bin Special Daily DriverBeyoncé Chose A Porsche 914 For That Famous Pregnancy PhotoThe 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Is A Tech Powerhouse That Crumbles Under Its Own WeightAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply5 repliesLeave a reply