Bearded Formula Drift underdog Danny George just became the first racer to be officially sponsored by the cannabis industry. Yes, pot. Reefer. The devil’s lettuce. Shango, a premium grower and distributer of medical marijuana in the United States, is sponsoring Danny’s return to drift.
Here’s the crazy part: this is not the first time a race car driver has funded a team with weed. It’s just the first time it’s been legit. None other than the 1986 Indy 500 rookie of the year was put in jail for nearly 30 years for the almost the same the thing. Randy Lanier funded his racing with marijuana. Lots of Marijuana. Like maybe all the marijuana on the east coast of the United States in the first half of the 1980's. Randy entered everything from GTP to Indy Car (CART) to off-shore power boat racing.