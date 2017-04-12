I’m not ashamed to say that the current Hyundai Sonata has caught my eye on the street a few times, mostly just because I’m not used to a Hyundai looking that normal yet and I need to process what I’m looking at. This new 2018 Hyundai Sonata is also not bad. There’s nothing wrong with it.
There's Nothing Wrong With The New Hyundai Sonata
