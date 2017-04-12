You probably can’t immediately tell there’s a difference as it is admittedly hard to recall what the current generation of the Sonata looks like exactly, but I do assure you that this is the face lift for 2018.

Also new for 2018 is a standard blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert, a tweaked interior—now with a birds-eye-view camera, new steering wheel, a USB port in the back—as well as some exterior upgrades like a stiffer torsion bar and suspension tweaks to make the steering feel sharper.

The 245-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder is now mated to a new eight-speed gearbox. It’s not yet clear if any other currently-available power options have been changed.

That’s what is great about a Hyundai Sonata, or Elantra, or Tucson, or whatever other current Hyundai; if you don’t spend too much money on one, there’s not going to really be anything inherently wrong with it. It’s a good little affordable car and now it doesn’t look like it was designed by aliens who once had a human described to them. To be fair, it hasn’t for awhile.