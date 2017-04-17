GIF GIF via TheHoonigans

Rally driver Andrew Comrie-Picard resurrected a 40 horsepower MG Midget that the Hoonigan crew considered “British scrap” after the car hadn’t run for 30 years. While the car still had some issues, like no clutch and a hood held down with a ratchet strap, the crusty little MG still rips a fat burnout.



The 1275-cc engine produced around 60 horsepower when new, but Comrie-Picard thinks it has around 40 hp now—maybe more ever since the exhaust fell off. It took them several tries and a little help, but they got the little crapcan to nuke some tires regardless.



Needless to say, there’s a lot that was wrong with this car:



The brakes were seized, the clutch was gone, the exhaust fell off on the highway, and the hood latch wasn’t quite working, but at least it did a mondo J-turn.



Now that Comrie-Picard has broken the car again, he must fix it and return for more hoonage. That’s the rule.

