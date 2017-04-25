Because this is something that just happens every couple years, like locust infestations, we’re currently in the midst of a new round of flying-car hype. Uber is even having some big flying car event in Texas this week. Historically, every bit of flying-car hype proves to be bullshit. But it may not have to be; I think I have an idea about how flying cars could make sense, even it’s not exactly how Uber is imagining it.
Uber’s plan, as it seems to stand now, relies on the use of small, vertical-takeoff-and-land (VTOL) aircraft. Basically, just using tiny planes inside a city. I think this approach is too simplistic, and won’t be able to scale in any way that makes sense. I think I have a better idea.