Photos and reporting from Stef Schrader for Jalopnik

You know NextEV from the NIO EP9, what the Chinese-backed startup calls the world’s fastest electric car and one that just set some impressive lap records at Circuit of the Americas. Today they showed the world Eve, a concept car with claims of Level 4 autonomy and a hoped 2020 production date. I don’t know about all of that, but it does look sweet.

NIO has given virtually no information on any tech details for this car. The only tech spec we have from NIO at all is that the EP9 supercar has an all-electric drivetrain good for over a thousand horsepower. That’s, oddly, kind of the industry benchmark for Chinese-backed EV startups these days. Lucid claims the same.



Faraday Future also claims the same. Huh.

Like those companies, NextEV has a base in California and financing from China, as well as a partnership with Chinese automaker JAC Motors, as GreenCarReports reported a few months back, when NextEV announced the two companies would bring an electric SUV to market in 2018 or 2019.



There’s still a lot of information we’re going to need from NextEV before we see this thing as anything more than an idea of what a car could look like, but it’s still neat as it is.



These transparent panels are cool:

As is this map projection on the dash:

But mostly we’re interested in seeing proof that its intentions could be realized according to plan.