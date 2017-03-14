The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is factory prepped for drag racing domination and won’t come with passenger seats or likely more than 757 horsepower, but it come with a crate full of tools and gear to ask, do you even wrench bro?



That’s right each Challenger SRT Demon will have its very own tool bag complete with DEMON branded tools such as a hydraulic floor jack, a cordless impact wrench with charger, torque wrench, a fender cover and last but not least a digital tire pressure gauge, because we all know how badly things can end without one of those.



The idea here is for the owner to be able to transform the Demon from a somewhat drivable street car into an optimized drag-strip monster without having to take it to the shop.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dodge says the cars will be available with a dozen other DEMON exclusive parts including Direct Connection Performance Parts, matching Demon-head logo’d wheels and the Demon Track Pack System.

This car is going to have so many Demons it’s gonna need an exorcism.