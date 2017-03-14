There Will Be More Than Just One Tool Bag In Every Dodge Challenger SRT DemonTom McParlandToday 7:25pmFiled to: Dodge Challenger SRT DemonDodgeChallenger DemonDemon2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon566EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is factory prepped for drag racing domination and won’t come with passenger seats or likely more than 757 horsepower, but it come with a crate full of tools and gear to ask, do you even wrench bro? That’s right each Challenger SRT Demon will have its very own tool bag complete with DEMON branded tools such as a hydraulic floor jack, a cordless impact wrench with charger, torque wrench, a fender cover and last but not least a digital tire pressure gauge, because we all know how badly things can end without one of those. The idea here is for the owner to be able to transform the Demon from a somewhat drivable street car into an optimized drag-strip monster without having to take it to the shop. Advertisement Advertisement Dodge says the cars will be available with a dozen other DEMON exclusive parts including Direct Connection Performance Parts, matching Demon-head logo’d wheels and the Demon Track Pack System.This car is going to have so many Demons it’s gonna need an exorcism.Screamin' for the DemonThe Dodge Demon Will Be The Most Advanced Dodge Ever The Dodge SRT Challenger Demon Gets Rid Of 'Wheel Hop' When You Drag RaceDodge Challenger SRT Demon: This Is All Of ItTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply56 repliesLeave a reply