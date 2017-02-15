GIF GIF via NISMO TV

Bus tours are usually the provenance of aging tourists, eager to move about in one big herd through various tourist landmarks in a city. This one, is not for the faint-of-pacemaker. Take a ride onboard the Circuit Safari bus tour from the Nismo Festival in Japan, which runs right alongside race cars on Fuji Speedway.



The Nismo Festival is a big celebration of Nissan’s coolest cars, both from the past and the present. The Circuit Safari bus goes out during practice sessions for the weekend to demonstrate just how much faster these cars are than your average means of transportation.



Everything from priceless classics to modern-day GT500-class Super GT racers and GT3 cars whizzes past this bus. With Mt. Fuji looming in the background, I’m not sure there’s a more scenic bus tour on earth.

