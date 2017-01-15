The W124 Mercedes E-Class Was Sofa King CoolJustin T. WestbrookToday 3:58pmFiled to: HashtagBrandW124325EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The W124, sofa king cool. Advertisement The Mercedes-Benz Museum tweeted about the W124 E-Class and something about a sofa today, and I couldn’t think of a better car for Sunday afternoon adventures. It was introduced in 1984 as the first model to be called the E-Class, and was the basis for the iconic AMG Hammer sedan. Yea. It also had a reputation for being crazy reliable. I don’t really get the phonetics of this Tweet, but I sure do like its content! Advertisement I want one.Excellent ClassThe 2017 Mercedes-AMG E43 Can Claim Both Business And PleasureNice Price Or Crack Pipe: $57,500 For A 20,000-Mile 1987 AMG Hammer?Yes, Cars Are Getting FatterJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply32 repliesLeave a reply