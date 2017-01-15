The W124, sofa king cool.



The Mercedes-Benz Museum tweeted about the W124 E-Class and something about a sofa today, and I couldn’t think of a better car for Sunday afternoon adventures. It was introduced in 1984 as the first model to be called the E-Class, and was the basis for the iconic AMG Hammer sedan. Yea. It also had a reputation for being crazy reliable.

I don’t really get the phonetics of this Tweet, but I sure do like its content!

I want one.