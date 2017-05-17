GIF

The Ferrari 312 B3 Spazzaneve (snowplow) from 1972 was “so ugly that it never raced,” as we described it a few years ago. F1 fans never got to see its wedge concept race, but now we can hear its flat-12 wail and my god does it sound good.

The sad part is that this car’s designer, Mauro Forghieri, may have actually found a good concept with this legendarily poor-proportioned car. Forghieri left the team just before it could ever run, but the snowplow’s replacement was so bad that he came back to the team a year later and the team went on to win multiple championships.

So it’s easy to be hard on the Snowplow, but it may have been a real design icon instead of just a historical footnote in visual displeasure.

It Feels Like There's So Little Room In History For The Weird Ferraris

This Forgotten Race Car Has The Biggest Engine Ferrari Ever Made
Ferrari Built A 2.0 Liter Flat 12 Engine And It Sounds Unreal
The Inconclusive Story Of How Ferrari Nearly Quit F1 For The Indy 500