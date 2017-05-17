The Ferrari 312 B3 Spazzaneve (snowplow) from 1972 was “so ugly that it never raced,” as we described it a few years ago. F1 fans never got to see its wedge concept race, but now we can hear its flat-12 wail and my god does it sound good.
The sad part is that this car’s designer, Mauro Forghieri, may have actually found a good concept with this legendarily poor-proportioned car. Forghieri left the team just before it could ever run, but the snowplow’s replacement was so bad that he came back to the team a year later and the team went on to win multiple championships.
So it’s easy to be hard on the Snowplow, but it may have been a real design icon instead of just a historical footnote in visual displeasure.