The Tesla Model X Unlocked One Hell Of An Awesome Christmas Easter EggFreddy "Tavarish" HernandezYesterday 8:24pmFiled to: tesla model xchristmaseaster eggtesla9812EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Ever since Tesla’s range of cars made it possible to do updates over the air, we’ve all been wondering what the company who invented Ludicrous mode would slot into their cars as unlockable Easter eggs. Today, we might finally have an answer, and it’s the most amazing thing I’ve personally ever seen a Tesla do. Advertisement This update, called the “Holiday Show,” recently gave Model X owners the light show that they never knew they needed, to a blaring soundtrack of everyone’s favorite holiday tune, Wizards in Winter by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. In addition, you can add an overlay to the navigation that will make it look like you’re driving on the surface of Mars. Tesla has, in the past, announced that they’d do something like this, but they’ve never actually had it running on cars fit for the public, until now. Elon Musk himself has announced that the mode would be standard on every Model X, but there’s no telling if it would be turned off after the holiday season is over, although I think this is something Tesla owners might want to leave in because holy shit, this is great.I think it’s safe to say that this will knock your neighbor’s gaudy light display into the middle of next week. Eat it, Bob. The Future Is Great Even The Tesla Charging Plug Has An Easter Egg Now How To Make A Tesla Drive Down Mario Kart's Rainbow RoadHere's How You Turn Your Tesla Into A Lotus SubFreddy "Tavarish" Hernandez@apidaonlineTavarish is the founder of APiDA Online and writes and makes videos about buying and selling cool cars on the internet. You can also follow him on Twitter. He won’t mind.Reply98 repliesLeave a reply