Ever since Tesla’s range of cars made it possible to do updates over the air, we’ve all been wondering what the company who invented Ludicrous mode would slot into their cars as unlockable Easter eggs. Today, we might finally have an answer, and it’s the most amazing thing I’ve personally ever seen a Tesla do.



This update, called the “Holiday Show,” recently gave Model X owners the light show that they never knew they needed, to a blaring soundtrack of everyone’s favorite holiday tune, Wizards in Winter by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

In addition, you can add an overlay to the navigation that will make it look like you’re driving on the surface of Mars.

Tesla has, in the past, announced that they’d do something like this, but they’ve never actually had it running on cars fit for the public, until now.

Elon Musk himself has announced that the mode would be standard on every Model X, but there’s no telling if it would be turned off after the holiday season is over, although I think this is something Tesla owners might want to leave in because holy shit, this is great.

I think it’s safe to say that this will knock your neighbor’s gaudy light display into the middle of next week. Eat it, Bob.

UPDATE: And here’s a more succinct version of how to activate it, from the head of the company himself: