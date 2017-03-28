A follower of Elon Musk on Twitter literally begged for the upcoming Tesla Model 3 to have a traditional speedometer for those who wouldn’t be using Autopilot, but Elon ain’t having it.



We already knew the Tesla Model 3 would be delivered with an ultra-minimalist interior, and the announcement presentation of the car suggested all of the user interface information would be located on a center-mounted touchscreen on the dashboard.

This, of course, would be an evolution from the current Tesla lineup, with the Model S and Model X featuring a giant touchscreen but keeping a relatively traditional speedometer in front of the driver. When it comes to the Model 3, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made it very clear that the Model 3 was definitely moving on.

Here’s the exchanges between Musk and his follower:

I almost feel like Elon Musk just got out of a grueling meeting over the first Model 3 models testing the production lines and had to fight off a board room of worries over the radical interior of the car, only then to check Twitter and find a target to vent into. Or maybe he’s just trying to be as clear and direct as possible.