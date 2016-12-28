The Single Dumbest Thing I've Ever Seen Done With A Motor VehicleStef Schrader51 minutes agoFiled to: Truck NoHoon of the DayP.O.R StuntsHOTDBalls431EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via P.O.R Stunts Here is what not do do with a truck and the sensitive bits between your legs. Advertisement Fair warning: this looks like it hurts. I—I. Um. What? Why? I’m curling up in a ball just looking at that.The P.O.R Stunts YouTube channel describes itself as “the world’s most dangerous stunt group,” in the vein of the old CKY videos and the Jackass series that followed. However, sometimes I feel like they’re drawing inspiration from Ow, My Balls instead. Advertisement And thus, P.O.R definitely proved that jumping crotch-forward onto a board from a moving truck is a bad idea. You’ll likely injure both of your heads on the landing, for one. You don’t need to try this at home. Really. We insist that you don’t. Not Recommended At All F1 Car Hits Mechanic In The Nuts Dude Getting Hit in the Balls With Guillotined Spray Paint Is Strangely Poignant OuchStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply43 repliesLeave a reply