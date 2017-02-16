The rugged men and women of the American Southwest will tell you: no car will do but the 1978 PlymouPatrick GeorgeToday 8:45amFiled to: ImagesPlymouth696EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image credit... Plymouth, I guess? Mitsubishi? IDK The rugged men and women of the American Southwest will tell you: no car will do but the 1978 Plymouth Sapporo. Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply69 repliesLeave a reply