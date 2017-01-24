The Rover We Sent To Mars Is Now Older Than The Average Car In AmericaJason TorchinskyToday 3:04pmFiled to: SpacelopnikMarsOpportunity474EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Want to feel old? Remember the Opportunity rover we sent to Mars? It was one of the solar-powered twins (along with the rover Spirit) that was sent to Mars back in 2004. Today is Opportunity’s birthday, and if it wasn’t a robot on another planet it could be ready for its Bat Mitzvah. Opportunity is 13. The average car in America is almost 12. Advertisement To celebrate the robot’s birthday, NASA/JPL made this charmingly dorky video that outlines all the ways Opportunity has become teenager-like, which mostly has to do with increased autonomy, overconfidence, and a compulsion to send pictures electronically at all times. Most teenagers, though, are much worse at assessing the chemical content of minerals.Happy birthday, robot!It's also a little cleaner than the average car in AmericaThis Chart Shows Every Space Exploration Rover Ever LaunchedThese Are The Space Cars Of NASALive From NASA: Blogging The Curiosity Mars Rover LandingJason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskyAssociate Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply47 repliesLeave a reply