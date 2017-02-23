GIF

Being excited for a new season of Top Gear is very much like being excited for the holidays: you know great stuff is coming your way, you just aren’t quite certain of what it might be. This new Top Gear trailer makes me feel exactly that way.

Mark your calendars, friends, because the BBC announced a new Top Gear on BBC America release date today. It’s not March 13, like we previously reported, but on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. EST. Extra Gear will follow. Got that?

While the show will be primarily led by Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid, you can also look forward to appearances from Sabine Schmitz, Eddie Jordan and The Stig. Sigh a breath of relief because the “Star in a Rallycross Car” segment is gone.

The seven-part show will take you to places like Cuba, Kazakhstan, Monaco and the American West. You’ll see top-shelf cars like the Ford GT, Aston Martin DB11, Ferrari FXX K and Bugatti Chiron.

Take a look at the trailer and get excited because I sure am.