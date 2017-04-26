Imagine a world where American car buyers understood the benefit of the wagon over the crossover, and a certain German carmaker didn’t ruin diesel for everyone. If you lived in that strange place you might want to drive the all new BMW M550d xDrive Touring.
You already know you can’t buy the wagon version of the all-new BMW 5-series because you are not a European scuba diver. But perhaps you are an international business executive and have the need for a suitable vehicle to pair with your loft in Munich. Well, my successful friend, BMW has the car for you.