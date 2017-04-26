The M550d xDrive has not one, not two, not three…..but four turbochargers mated to a 3.0-liter inline diesel six-cylinder motor. It cranks out 400 horsepower and a massive 560 lb-ft of torque. Which, by the way, is more twist than the current generation M5. Because all that power is transmitted through an eight-speed automatic sports transmission and put to the ground via BMW’s xDrive AWD, the mighty wagon will hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. BMW claims the diesel wagon should return about 38 MPG on the highway.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course the M550d being a kinda-sorta M car, it is also adorned with upgraded brakes, a sporty body kit, rear-wheel-steering, sport suspension, and 19’ inch wheels. It is perfect for the executive who wants power and utility without being too showy.



So brush up on your German and book some Lufthansa flights, because living in Europe is the only way you will be able to own this beast.

