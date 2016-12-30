Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

In looking up this song I found about a third of the way down on my autobiographically-sorted music filing system, I have discovered that this band is not only from Boston, but the guitarist ended up forming the Dropkick Murphys. That’s two strikes, both of which should be enough for me to strike this song from my computer.

But it’s just too good. Mashing guitars, sappy pop vocals, a real wonder.