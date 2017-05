Lots of 911s have been built over the past 54 years, from obscenely overpowered Turbo S-es and track-ready GT3 RS-es to plebeian Carreras and beach-going Targas. It’s one of the rare sports cars that has achieved legendary status without becoming played out, all while it continues to push the envelope of what it’s capable of with each iteration—even if it’s gotten bigger and become more of a grand tourer than ever. But even I didn’t realize we were up to 1 million 911s built now.

So Porsche marked the occasion with a remarkably tasteful and classy example of the breed. Besides the Irish Green color, there’s the houndstooth seats, the wood accents on the steering wheel and dash—it’s rare that those work on a modern car, but they do here—and a proper manual gearbox with three pedals.

Is it the best summary example of what the 911 is right now? The case could be made. Regardless, you won’t be able to buy it. It’s headed to the collection at the Porsche Museum, but it’s going on tour first around the Nürburgring and the rest of Europe, then the U.S. and China.

Catch a glimpse of it if you can.