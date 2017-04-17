When Volkswagen announced than an all-new, all-bigger 2018 Tiguan would be coming our way, I know many of you were very nervous about the fate of the current model. Fear not, fans of mediocre crossovers! The Tiguan you know and love will live on, as the Tiguan Limited.
The Old Volkswagen Tiguan Isn't Dead Yet Because America's Thirst For Crossovers Cannot Be Quenched
