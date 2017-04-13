If you’ve been keeping up with this series, you know it’s mostly looked at the various meets held at parking areas in Tokyo. As fun and interesting as they all are, they’re far from the only things you can do in Japan if you’re car-crazy. There are several shops and factories you can visit as well. Here’s something that should be on every gearhead’s list: the Nismo Omori Factory near Yokohama. Bring your camera, and if you own a Nissan, bring your credit card.
The Nismo Omori Factory In Japan Is The Ultimate Nissan Candy Store
