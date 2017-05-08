Now that Porsche has switched over to turbo-four motors for the 718/Cayman, this left the purists wondering what will become of the next Cayman GT4. According to some clues dropped by Porsche GT development boss, a naturally aspirated flat-six and a three-pedal setup is here to stay.
The Next Porsche Cayman GT4 Could Keep The Flat-Six And Manual Transmission
