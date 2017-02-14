It’s not yet March nor is it the Geneva Motor Show, but here is the new Pagani Huayra Roadster before us. Its silky curves emboldened by that familiar carbon-fiber pattering, drenched in an inky blue. Its roof now cut and open so you can show yourself wearing your Roadster with pride.



Yes, look upon those curved flares ending over the taillights, like a well-groomed Italian calf. Lovely. And the targa top, with a removable piece that’s mostly glass anyway! CEO Horacio Pagani called this car the most complicated project they’ve ever worked on, and it does seem complicated in no bad way.

The Huayra Roadster keeps the 7-speed sequential gearbox and the Mercedes-AMG sourced 6.0 liter twin-turbo V12. It gets a boost in power over the normal coupe, now at 754 horsepower and 738 ft-lb of torque. The normal Huayra gets from zero to 60 in 2.8 seconds, but there’s no official claim yet for the roadster. It does shed about 70kg in weight, though.

Anyway, more car.