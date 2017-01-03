Not the rendering. The rendering loses the cool doors!

You knew it was going to happen, I knew it was going to happen. But not like this. Something as beautiful and amazing as a Pagani Huayra Roadster deserves better than a shady, fuzzy leaked photo of a rendering.

Do yourself a favor and just wait until the Geneva Motor Show in March to lay witness to what will likely be a continuation of the 700 horsepower turbo V12 Mercedes-AMG artistry hugged by an airy, incredibly attractive Italian suit.

If you want to spoil yourself, you can see the leaked rendering over at GTSpirit. Abstain! Here are some official teases from Pagani themselves:

Seriously! March 9th is not that long! Wait!