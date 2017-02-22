You can expect a few things from car documentaries: vintage racing footage, statements from legends and incredible car porn. The new McLaren film seems like it will promise all three.



Advertisement

In a trailer released yesterday, we get our first look at the simply titled documentary, McLaren. As you would expect, it covers McLaren founder Bruce McLaren, who is perhaps not as well-known as the company he founded. The film’s official synopsis, according to The Hollywood News, is as follows:

Born in New Zealand in 1937, Bruce McLaren’s determination to make it to the summit of global motor racing circles saw his name become synonymous with the sport; displaying an incomparable will to succeed and desire to better both himself and his burgeoning super brand. In following a singular dream, McLaren elicited the loyalty, determination and love of family, friends and colleagues to create a dynasty that lives on to this day. Revealing the challenges and adversities faced along the way, including a childhood illness which threatened to alter the path of his life, McLaren is the story of one man’s unfaltering commitment to his vision which will inspire generations of sporting fans.

The documentary will be directed by Roger Donaldson, who also directed The Bank Job and Dante’s Peak. Contributions from Emerson Fittipaldi, Alastair Caldwell, Chris Amon, Howden Ganley, Mario Andretti, Dan Gurney, Lothar Motshchenbacher and Sir Jackie Stewart will be included as well, notes The Hollywood News.

Even if you aren’t a car person, the film should captivate you anyway because it’s a great story about a guy who was pretty unstoppable.

Advertisement

A McLaren spokesperson said that although McLaren didn’t produce the film, it has been close during the production process. There will be a release in April or May in Europe and possibly a little later in the U.S.