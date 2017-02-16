Ferrari has replaced the F12 Berlinetta, a car with a name that’s both cool and beautiful, with the new naturally aspirated V12 Ferrari 812 Superfast. Why did we bring that name back up?



The car, at least, is stunning. With what is likely to be Ferrari’s last go at a naturally aspirated V12, the new 6.5 liter boasts 790 horsepower, 530 lb-ft of torque, and is 60 horsepower up from the 6.3 liter in the... damn, I’m sad... the outgoing Berlinetta. This thing hits peak power at 8,500rpm. It’s the most powerful V12 Ferrari has ever built.

The one thing the—seriously, what the hell—the Superfast has going for it is that it is indeed super and fast, with a maximum speed claimed to be above 211 mph, with a zero to 60 mph time of 2.9 seconds.

The Superfa.... the new 812 gets an updated version of Ferrari’s four-wheel steering system, updated Side Slip Control (drift mode), and keeps the 3,360 lb weight of the Berlinetta. You get a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox. More details and pricing will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

The silly Superfast name is from Ferrari’s history, starting with the 1956 410 Superfast that evolved from the Superamerica name introduced in 1955. I just don’t think Superfast has aged very well, but maybe this means Ferrari will surprise us with a new Superamerica in a couple of years? But shouldn’t it have started with that? Oh well.

Might as well call it, like, Hellaquick or Megago or something.