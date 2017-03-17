The New Fast & Furious Music Video Shows Off More Of The Upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT DemonJustin T. WestbrookToday 8:36pmFiled to: Dodge Challenger DemonFast and FuriousThe Fate of the FuriousFF8Lil Uzi Vert321EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink There’s a video out for Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Travis Scott’s new single for the release of The Fate of the Furious, which shows off even more of the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that still hasn’t been officially revealed, and features lyrics more rooted in enthusiast culture than this franchise has been in a decade.I swear the new Dodge Challenger Demon has had more official teasers, unofficial or accidental reveals, and now even just blatant product placement than any other vehicle ever before actually being officially ‘released’ by an automaker. Advertisement Unfortunately it’s still just a visual look at the car, which has the same rolled fenders, massive hood scoop, and wide-ass drag radials burning in the back as the other teases and leaks we’ve seen. We’re pretty much just waiting on Dodge to give us the official specs and power figures, which probably aren’t even that impressive unless they’ve managed to distance this far enough away from the Hellcat hype. Fortunately the song, called ‘Go Off’, is not bad, fitting the movie with lyrics about riding, and racing, and of course, going off. I personally enjoyed the end of the track; specifically Lil Uzi’s lyrics: Advertisement Gotta go now, gotta goSwervin’ in my whip can’t slow downDriving fancy cars, boy I’m on the road nowAutomatic start, my Vic take a code nowYeah, rockstar, heavy metal, no guitarWhy you pay so much for your Nissan? Because it’s GTRFirst I shift it, click it, burning rubber like I’m moving darkDrive at night, I chop my top so I can relate to the starsYeah, relate to the starsI’ma race you for a pink slipI got nitrous in my car so tell me what you thinkin’My adrenaline start pumpin’ so I been stopped blinkin’Automatic start my Vic take a code now, indeed. Why you pay so much for your Nissan? Because it’s GTR, of course. Advertisement Sponsored Thank you, Lil Uzi, for bringing this franchise back to its roots. And for not being Pitbull again. You can get the The Fate of the Furious: The Album album on May 4th, or pre-order it now if you’re that excited. chop my top so I can relate to the starsThe Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Sounds So Nuts You Might Think It's Broken The New Fate Of The Furious Trailer Is Our Worst Nightmare For Car HackingThe Dodge Demon Will Be The Most Advanced Dodge EverJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply32 repliesLeave a reply