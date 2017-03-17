There’s a video out for Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Travis Scott’s new single for the release of The Fate of the Furious, which shows off even more of the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that still hasn’t been officially revealed, and features lyrics more rooted in enthusiast culture than this franchise has been in a decade.



I swear the new Dodge Challenger Demon has had more official teasers, unofficial or accidental reveals, and now even just blatant product placement than any other vehicle ever before actually being officially ‘released’ by an automaker.

Unfortunately it’s still just a visual look at the car, which has the same rolled fenders, massive hood scoop, and wide-ass drag radials burning in the back as the other teases and leaks we’ve seen.

We’re pretty much just waiting on Dodge to give us the official specs and power figures, which probably aren’t even that impressive unless they’ve managed to distance this far enough away from the Hellcat hype.

Fortunately the song, called ‘Go Off’, is not bad, fitting the movie with lyrics about riding, and racing, and of course, going off. I personally enjoyed the end of the track; specifically Lil Uzi’s lyrics:



﻿Gotta go now, gotta go

Swervin’ in my whip can’t slow down Driving fancy cars, boy I’m on the road now Automatic start, my Vic take a code now Yeah, rockstar, heavy metal, no guitar Why you pay so much for your Nissan? Because it’s GTR First I shift it, click it, burning rubber like I’m moving dark Drive at night, I chop my top so I can relate to the stars Yeah, relate to the stars I’ma race you for a pink slip I got nitrous in my car so tell me what you thinkin’ My adrenaline start pumpin’ so I been stopped blinkin’

Automatic start my Vic take a code now, indeed.



Why you pay so much for your Nissan? Because it’s GTR, of course.

Thank you, Lil Uzi, for bringing this franchise back to its roots. And for not being Pitbull again. You can get the The Fate of the Furious: The Album album on May 4th, or pre-order it now if you’re that excited.