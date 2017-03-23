The New Honda Civic Type R Sounds Like A Gnarly Little BeastTom McParlandToday 11:09amFiled to: Honda Civic Type RHondaAural Pleasure1195EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink After years of waiting and hoping, we are finally getting the Civic Type R in America. Not only will this be the angriest looking Honda you can buy, but the meanest sounding one as well. The Civic Type R will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that will send 306 snarling horsepower to the front wheels. Normally, a motor of this size doesn’t sound all that intimidating unless it is an unrestricted engine crammed into a rally car. However, Honda has managed to give you that signature throaty noise in a street-legal hatchback. Advertisement Advertisement One of the reasons it sounds so good is due to the odd third exhaust outlet that is smaller than the other two. CarThrottle spoke with Honda’s assistant project lead on the Type R who said the exhaust “...creates a certain negative pressure” at mid and high RPM, with the aim of reducing booming noise in the cabin while increasing overall volume.”Just listen….it’s almost as if the Type R’s engine is the younger cousin of the Jaguar F-type’s fierce V8.That rumble combined with Honda’s super slick six-speed manual is should make the Civic Type R one hell of a joy.Recommended StoriesThe 2018 Honda Civic Type R Is Ridiculous In All The Right WaysThe Honda Civic Type R Will Come With A Manual Only As God Intended (Updated)This Could Be The 2018 Honda Civic Type R Before You're Supposed To See ItTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply119 repliesLeave a reply