The New Chevy Equinox Was Originally So Tragic GM Had To Completely Scrap ItJustin T. WestbrookYesterday 9:40pmFiled to: 2018 Chevrolet EquinoxChevrolet EquinoxChevy EquinoxChevyChevroletEquinoxChevy recently introduced the new 2018 Equinox crossover with a design seemingly inspired by those plastic pin wings airliners used to hand out punched into a punished loaf of bread, but only after focus groups convinced them the original design was bad enough to completely scrap.