The Most Hilarious Car Jokes You've Ever Heard

I was feeling very sad and left out last week when I realized that I didn't know any good car jokes. So I sent a plea out to the Jalopnik community and you guys more than delivered (as you often do.) Reading through these was such a treat—an excellent way to start off the new year. Man, do we make fun of Yugos.

Anyway, here are some of the best.

Yugo Be Funny Over There (Manwich)
IF YOU CAN GET THE GAS CAP OFF, AMIRITE?

Duck, Duck (Ryan L.)
Where are the ducks going?

Wife (Tom327Cat)
Stop when you see the cop.

Faster And Faster (Martin Grossinger)
I just wanna go faaast.

We're Both Alive! (Phantom440)
Let's celebrate!

Chicken (rabbit21787)
Words, they mean things.

Ole & Sven (manifold engines)
So great.

Ferrari (T-800)
"More than you can afford, pal."

Tow Truck (KinjaNinja)
Looking for the accident.

Gears (Javon Johnson)
Those one-liners, man.

Wiper Blades (Whitesmoke)
Yugo forever.

Knock-Knock (2wheelmission)
I'm so glad you submitted a knock-knock joke!

Odd Jobs ($kaycog)
Painting job, actually.

22 (It's OK to use your blinkers, St.Louis)
22 miles per hour!?

Twelve Steps (General Purpose)
Goddammit.

Fiat (mdensch)
And the mechanic's name is Tony.

Kittens (Siconik)
Quality issues need resolving.