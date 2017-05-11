Photo: Carlos Osorio/AP

Good morning! Welcome to The Morning Shift, your roundup of the auto news you crave, all in one place every weekday morning. Here are the important automotive stories that will surely fill the empty, gaping hole in your life since Sarah left.

Advertisement

1st Gear: Keeping Them Honest

The current presidential administration is making major cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency—cuts that could bring operations of the National Vehicle And Fuel Emissions Lab, the NVFEL, in Ann Arbor to a screeching halt.

Advertisement

The lab’s importance cannot be overstated: its job is to make sure new vehicles meet fuel economy and emissions standards, and that as vehicles age, their emissions equipment continues to function properly to protect our environment.

In addition, the NVFEL—which employs over 400 employees with engineering, chemistry, toxicology, law and economics backgrounds—analyzes fuels and additives, and even develops its own fuel economy and emissions-improving technologies.

It’s a lab full of of experts who hold 60 patents in advanced technologies, and who—according to the Detroit Free Press—are now having their funding reduced by $48 million (or approximately 99 percent of the operating costs according to the Save EPA Ann Arbor Facebook campaign page), as part of the current administrations 31 percent EPA budget cut.

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) is fighting to prevent those budget cuts from bringing the lab to its knees, sending a letter to the president last month, and criticizing the budget cuts in a statement earlier this week:

Advertisement

Sponsored

The Administration’s proposed cuts to EPA’s fuel economy and vehicle emissions budget is short-sighted and would create uncertainty, cost jobs and potentially destroy our country’s competitive edge in this important field.



She went on, according MLIVE:

This is a national treasure in Ann Arbor and we will not let them destroy it.



Dingell, who obviously has incentive to preserve the thousands of jobs the lab brings to Ann Arbor, spoke at a rally outside of the Ann Arbor facility on Monday, where dozens of protesters cried out against the budget reduction for NVFEL.

The president’s main reasoning for the budget cuts, as MLIVE notes:

Advertisement

To ease the burden of unnecessary federal regulations that impose significant costs for workers and consumers without justifiable environmental benefits. This would result in approximately 3,200 fewer positions at the agency. EPA would primarily support states and tribes in their important role protecting air, land, and water in the 21st century.



The current administration has called for a fee-based system in which automakers would pay the laboratory for its work. But this may not be such a hot idea, as policy counsel for the Consumers Union told The Detroit Free Press this “pay to play situation” would likely take years to set up, and could give automakers more influence over the testing process. Talk about a conflict of interest.

Advertisement

2nd Gear: The Future Of Diesels In America Lies With The CX-5

No pressure, 2018 Mazda CX-5, but your success could dictate the future of diesels in Mazda’s American lineup. Don’t screw this up.

Advertisement

That’s according to Automotive News, who say the Japanese automaker hopes the 2.2-liter diesel variant of its small crossover will account for at least 10 percent of total CX-5 sales after the model debuts in the fall (that’s 11,220 vehicles based on 2016 sales figures).

CEO of Mazda’s North American operations Masahiro Moro told the news site just how influential the CX-5 diesel’s sales could be on future diesel Mazda products:

CX-5 will be a very good indicator for us to understand where we have the opportunity and what kind of people come to buy those new technologies.



The diesel option, which will only be available on Grand Touring trims to start, is in the process of being certified by the EPA’s fuel economy lab in Ann Arbor (the same one whose budget is being slashed by the current White House administration), but approval is expected in the next few months.

Advertisement

Whether Mazda will hit that 10 percent goal, and expand its diesel line is anyone’s guess. But the Dieselgate fiasco, and with Mercedes Benz recently announcing its plan to pull diesel vehicles from its lineup, there’s reason to be cynical.

3rd Gear: Screw Dieselgate, VW Isn’t Selling Off Bentley Or Bugatti

Advertisement

Sure, the Dieselgate scandal has cost Volkswagens tens of billions of dollars, but that’s not going to stop the car company from selling fuel-sucking, opulent status symbols.

The company, which is actually doing better than you might think in the wake of such a huge scandal, is holding onto both Bugatti and Bentley, with CEO of Porsche Oliver Blume saying to Reuters “There are no considerations to sell anything.” He went on to say that Porsche and Bentley have saved more than 100 million euro in “annual synergies,” so there actually seems to be a business case behind that niche brand.

I’m not so sure how strong the business case is for Bugatti, but I’m not complaining—the more engineering marvels there are in this world, the better.