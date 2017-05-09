GIF GIF via Speedracer38

Remember when Mercedes and McLaren were friends? Jalopnik remembers. We’re still in love with the deep rumble of the SLR McLaren’s supercharged V8 and more importantly, its penchant for nuking tires.



This particular example sports one of Mansory’s less offensive body kits, and a host of upgrades by RENNtech. The owner also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLK GTR Super Sport that you see at the beginning of this video.



Advertisement

The driver doesn’t even have to do much. The tires just leave a big ol’ cloud of smoke and dark black marks on demand.

