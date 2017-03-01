The McLaren 720S Will Fulfill Our Wildest Science Fiction DreamsKristen LeeToday 10:31amFiled to: 2018 McLaren 720SMcLarenSuper SeriesMcLaren 720S1198EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Will the new McLaren Super Series supercar be called the 720S? Well, there’s no reason for us to believe that it won’t be! And this is but one rad-as-all-hell example of what the inside will be like. Advertisement As part of yet another teaser released today, McLaren showed us an awesome-looking dashboard with some space warrior-esque flippy shit. It’s called the Folding Driver Display, which is quite honestly a terrible name.It should be called the DynaOptoDataMatrixx. Or the Complex Analytics Animated Vital Shield Screen. Or the Hyperviz Datamaxxx. Or the Cyberoptic Multisectional Visualmetric Integrated Communication Manifold. The Ω Module. Any of those would do, really. Advertisement And once it’s deployed, a cool and disembodied robotic voice should fill the cabin, saying “Warp Drive, engaged.”Basically, it’s there to declutter the driver’s field of view when they Wanna Go Fast, because it increases the visibility and only includes the essential information on a strip.If you’re at the Geneva Motor Show next week, be sure to pop over to McLaren and give this thing a whirl on your own. If they let you. Dynamic Information Computer Kickback (D.I.C.K.)Here Is The New McLaren 720S Way Before You're Supposed To See ItHere's What We Know About The All-New 4.0-Liter V8 In The McLaren 720SThis Is The McLaren 650S Successor And It Looks StunningKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply119 repliesLeave a reply