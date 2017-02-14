GIF GIF via Joe_pizzuto2

The unsung heroes of any over-commercialized Hallmark holiday like Valentine’s Day are the delivery guys who get stuck hauling all those tacky pink gifts to your door. It’s a stressful job this time of year, which is why we’re glad to see this mailman blowing off some steam with some donuts.



Who hasn’t wanted to hoon a mail truck before?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let this be a reminder to pack things well before shipping them, too. If you’re not doing donuts with that package in tow, someone else might do them for you.



[via The LAD Bible]

