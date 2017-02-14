The Mailman Is Sick Of Your Dumb Valentine's Gifts, TooStef SchraderToday 12:54pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayHOTDdonutsmailmanUSPSsnownuts339EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Joe_pizzuto2 The unsung heroes of any over-commercialized Hallmark holiday like Valentine’s Day are the delivery guys who get stuck hauling all those tacky pink gifts to your door. It’s a stressful job this time of year, which is why we’re glad to see this mailman blowing off some steam with some donuts. Who hasn’t wanted to hoon a mail truck before? Advertisement Advertisement Let this be a reminder to pack things well before shipping them, too. If you’re not doing donuts with that package in tow, someone else might do them for you. [via The LAD Bible]Time To Make The Snownuts All Hail The Most Graceful Snow Donuts You May Ever WitnessHere's The New BMW Z5-Toyota Supra Dancing On A Frozen Lake Why Buy A Boring Snow Plow When You Have A Subaru Wagon That Does Donuts?Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply33 repliesLeave a reply