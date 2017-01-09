The Lexus LC 500 Coupe Starts At $92,000Raphael OrloveToday 12:37pmFiled to: Detroit Auto ShowLexus LCLexusPricingLexus LC500512EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Want a massive, comfortable, beautiful Lexus coupe with a naturally-aspirated V8? The Lexus LC 500 will cost you no less than $92,000. If you’re curious, that’s around $20,000 less than its German rivals. That’s the starting MSRP for the Lexus LC 500, as Lexus announced today at the Detroit Auto Show. The LC 500h, which has a twin-turbo V6 and hybrid drive, starts at a somewhat more serious $96,510. If you’re wondering how much that is in relation to, say, a Mercedes, it’s a fair bit more affordable. A V8 S class coupe (that’s the S550) starts at $122,000 and a V8 SL550 starts at $110,800. Both of those are good cars and at least one of them is nearly as handsome as the Lexus, but that’s a huge price gulf. Advertisement Advertisement And it’s the same story for the BMW M6 and the Audi, uh, RS7? I don’t know which Audi somebody would buy instead of the LC. Maybe an S8, but that’s a sedan. Now, if Cadillac gets its act together and finally offers a big luxury coupe in this space, it should know it has some serious competition, not only in styling and comfort and V8 goodness, but also on price.The Want Is StrongThe New Lexus LC 500h Is A Car From The Future With A Transmission From The '90sHow Lexus Killed Boring With The Mind-Blowing V8 LC 500 CoupeThe $100,000 Lexus LC 500 Is The Most Badass Lexus Since The LFARaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply51 repliesLeave a reply