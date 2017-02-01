The last Holden Commodore ever, like everything else from Australia, is seemingly out to kill you.



The Holden Special Vehicles Commodore GTSR W1 does come with the Corvette ZR1's supercharged LS9 engine, cranking out 636 horsepower. It also comes with a 6-speed manual.

Why is Chevrolet killing Holden, again? And the American-sold Chevy SS along with it? Why? Dumb reasons.

The people with upside-down accents at CarAdvice already got to drive it. They hit a bird on the track, though :(.

