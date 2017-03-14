The LaFerrari FXX K Has The Most Amazing Gearshift Sound In A Modern CarRaphael Orlove56 minutes agoFiled to: Ferrari FXX KLaFerrariChris Harris10EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF The LaFerrari FXX K is very fast and very expensive and very read and blah blah who cars just my god listen to the sound it makes when you shift gears. Chris Harris got to drive one of these things at Daytona for Top Gear on a strange thing called tele-vision, but today TG put out a web cut with less for-the-peanut-gallery shouting and more car-obsessive focus. That gives you a bit more time to listen to the chwewrrrrrrrrrrrrr that car makes every time a paddle for the seven-speed dual clutch gets pulled. Advertisement Advertisement Watch the full Chris Harris On Cars vid here on TopGear.com. Hell, just listen to it in another tab.Answer More Trivia While Sliding Next Time, ChrisTop Gear's Chris Harris Answers Obscure Trivia Questions Sideways At 120 MPH Hell Yes Top Gear Is Finally BackWe Asked The Top Gear Hosts Weird Questions About Cars Raphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply10 repliesLeave a reply