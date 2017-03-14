GIF

The LaFerrari FXX K is very fast and very expensive and very read and blah blah who cars just my god listen to the sound it makes when you shift gears.

Chris Harris got to drive one of these things at Daytona for Top Gear on a strange thing called tele-vision, but today TG put out a web cut with less for-the-peanut-gallery shouting and more car-obsessive focus. That gives you a bit more time to listen to the chwewrrrrrrrrrrrrr that car makes every time a paddle for the seven-speed dual clutch gets pulled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the full Chris Harris On Cars vid here on TopGear.com. Hell, just listen to it in another tab.