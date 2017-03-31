With fabulous fastback sports sedan looks, the 2017 Kia Stinger GT was one of the greatest stars of this year’s Detroit Auto Show. But it’s not just a pretty face, either: Kia says that it will be quite quick as well. Color me extremely interested.
The Kia Stinger GT Can Haul Ass To 60 MPH In Under Five Seconds
