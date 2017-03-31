Uber has taken some serious flack over the last 48 hours for its effort to move its high-profile legal battle with Waymo into arbitration. But the judge overseeing the case, William Alsup, says both parties are over-redacting pleadings like crazy and that he is “not going to put up with it.”
“If we’re going to be in a public proceeding 99 percent ... has got to be in public,” Alsup said in a private hearing held Thursday, where it emerged that the engineer at the center of the case, Anthony Levandowski, could face criminal charges.