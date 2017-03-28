For those that missed it, JetSmarter, a start-up still in its infancy, made headlines earlier this month for requiring a Verge reporter to agree to write a puff piece about it, if they agreed to try out the service, or pay $2,000.

The Verge, correctly, declined.

It now seems the story drew the attention of some JetSmarter members, as the Verge has a lengthy report based off numerous interviews and WhatsApp chatlogs of numerous members discussing the service.

The company’s earned accolades from a variety of high-profile celebrities, helping boost its valuation north of $1 billion. But the company apparently started increasing membership fees, along with numerous perks, according to The Verge, leading some members to reconsider whether the annual fee is worth the cost.

