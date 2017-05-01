Not long ago we reported that an all-new 2017 XF Sportbrake will be sold in Europe, but many of us predicted that the chances of it making its way across the Atlantic were slim. But according to Automotive News, the XF Sportbrake will be sold in America this year alongside Jaguar’s growing lineup of sedans and SUVs.

The XF Sportbrake should compete with the all-new Mercedes E-Class wagon and the Volvo V90—not to mention the more affordable but quite attractive Buick Regal TourX.