Remember when Jaguar design chief Ian Callum said they were no longer going to focus on wagons because everyone wants SUVs? Callum knows his stuff, but I’m glad he was wrong about this one. Not only is the new XF Sportbrake happening, it is coming to America.
The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Is The Next Addition To America's Wagon Renaissance
You may also like
Recent from Tom McParland
- 5
- 193
- 30.6K
Jalopnik · Tom McParland
School Bus Driver Ignores Road Closure, Drives Kids Through Floodwaters
- 12
- 136
- 159K
Jalopnik · Tom McParland